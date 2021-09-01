Laos Says Businessman Can't Duck $3.7M Award Over Casino

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:07 PM EDT) -- Laos has asked an Idaho federal court to help the country enforce a $3.7 million arbitral award related to a soured casino venture, claiming it has jurisdiction over a businessman who's trying to dodge his debts by hiding behind alter-ego companies. John K. Baldwin and his company Bridge Capital LLC used their Idaho bank accounts to fund a gambling project at the Savan Vegas Hotel and Casino in Laos, and Baldwin may have used the accounts to bribe a government official to shut down a financial audit and a witness not to testify, the Lao People's Democratic Republic said Tuesday as...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS