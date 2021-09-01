Proctor & Gamble Slips 'Natural' Pantene Shampoo Label Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:54 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge is giving a class of consumers a second chance to file an action claiming Procter & Gamble Co. used deceptive labeling on its Pantene Pro-V Nature Fusion shampoo and conditioner, finding the current complaint fails to prove reasonable consumers were fooled into thinking the products contain no artificial ingredients. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday granted P&G's motion to dismiss the proposed class action, but she gave lead plaintiff and Santa Rosa, California, resident Sean McGinity 21 days to file an amended complaint. There are "at least two issues" with the current complaint that need to be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS