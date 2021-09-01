Group Says China's Blacklisted Cos. Can't Halt Open 5G Tech

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- An industry group says Nokia's decision to pause technical work on a global standard for open radio access networks out of concern that Chinese companies are interfering must not hinder the body's long-term goals. The O-RAN Alliance, which aims to develop open standards that allow smaller component makers to enter the market, said suppliers should keep taking part in developing open-radio standards. The push for open RAN is an effort to develop standardized, interoperable hardware and interfaces for wireless 5G networks so that smaller equipment makers, not just Chinese and other large global players, can compete in the market. From a national...

