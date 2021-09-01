O'Melveny Hires Away Baker Botts Trial Partner In Dallas

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP announced Wednesday it has hired longtime Baker Botts LLP litigation partner Timothy S. Durst to the firm's general litigation and intellectual property and technology groups to help establish and grow its new Dallas office. Durst is joining O'Melveny as partner after practicing at Baker Botts for almost 35 years. He joined Baker Botts two weeks after graduating from law school in 1987, and served as the firm's partner-in-charge for its Dallas office from 2015 until January. He said leaving his Baker Botts colleagues was hard, but he believes moving to O'Melveny will allow him to expand the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS