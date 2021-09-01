Ammo Maker Tells Ill. Jury Misjudgments Led To Cop's Injury

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Defense gear maker Safariland LLC urged an Illinois jury Wednesday to reject a SWAT officer's claims that the company made a defective batch of breaching rounds that injured his spine, arguing that evidence proved a lack of safety measures and precision caused his injuries. Safariland and subsidiary Defense Technology Corp. of America argued during trial closings that the evidence David Hakim presented in his product liability case failed to prove that one of their TKO Breaching Round bullets injured his spine because it failed to disintegrate as advertised after coming into contact with its intended target. Instead, evidence proves that...

