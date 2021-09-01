New Immigration Court Fee Rule Coming In January, Feds Say

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Executive Office for Immigration Review is once again preparing to update the fees it charges individuals in removal proceedings, with new price regulations now expected in January, while the agency's last attempt remains enjoined. D.C. federal Judge Amit P. Mehta temporarily blocked six EOIR fee hikes from taking effect earlier this year, just days ahead of former President Donald Trump's departure from the White House. The move came in response to litigation brought by Catholic Legal Immigration Network Inc. and three other legal service providers, which raised a slew of challenges to the price increases — which would have increased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS