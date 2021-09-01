DOJ Gets Time At 11th Circ. For Burger King No-Poach Appeal

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit will let the U.S. Department of Justice's Antitrust Division participate in oral argument for an appeal from a proposed class of Burger King workers trying to revive their suit over the fast-food chain's past use of no-poach provisions in its franchise agreements. The appellate court issued an order Monday granting a request from the DOJ lodged earlier in the day requesting five minutes during the argument slated for Sept. 22. The DOJ argued in an amicus brief late last year that the lower court was wrong to rule that a franchisor is legally incapable of conspiring with franchisees...

