Holmes Trial Jury Pool Narrowed For Final Day Of Selection

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (September 1, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge whittled down the pool of prospective jurors considered for Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Wednesday, excusing dozens and leaving 41 prospective jurors to return to court Thursday for peremptory challenges, with a jury to be empaneled and sworn in before the weekend. During the second day of jury selection in the highly anticipated trial, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila questioned 44 potential jurors, excusing roughly a dozen on hardship grounds. Those jurors expressed concerns about sitting on a lengthy trial over wire and conspiracy charges that has drawn numerous national media outlets and is expected to last through...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS