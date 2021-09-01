Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Holmes Trial Jury Pool Narrowed For Final Day Of Selection

Law360, San Jose, Calif. (September 1, 2021, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge whittled down the pool of prospective jurors considered for Elizabeth Holmes' criminal fraud trial Wednesday, excusing dozens and leaving 41 prospective jurors to return to court Thursday for peremptory challenges, with a jury to be empaneled and sworn in before the weekend. 

During the second day of jury selection in the highly anticipated trial, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila questioned 44 potential jurors, excusing roughly a dozen on hardship grounds. Those jurors expressed concerns about sitting on a lengthy trial over wire and conspiracy charges that has drawn numerous national media outlets and is expected to last through...

