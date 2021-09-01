11th Circ. Revives Immigration Appeal Over Lack Of Notice

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 6:42 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit revived a Guatemalan woman's immigration appeal Wednesday, ruling that the Board of Immigration Appeals failed to follow its own precedents by not providing her with adequate notice of her removal proceedings. The three-judge panel ruled that both an immigration judge and the BIA failed to apply precedent requiring consideration of "all relevant evidence" of the "particular circumstances" when they issued opinions rejecting Petrona Tomas' motion to reopen her removal proceedings. Tomas will be able to challenge her removal order, which dates back to 2006. According to the opinion, Tomas learned about the proceedings seven years after they began...

