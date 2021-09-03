NY Appeals Court Reduces $600K Brooklyn Dog Bite Verdict

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- A New York state appeals court said a jury acted unreasonably in awarding more than $600,000 to a Brooklyn woman allegedly bitten by a Rhodesian Ridgeback while jogging in 2016, slashing the sum to $250,000. In a unanimous order Wednesday, the Appellate Division, Second Department, undid a $616,000 damages verdict scored by Kathleen Wilt in her personal injury suit against dog owners Tom Montvel-Cohen and Susan Cohen. The judges said the February 2019 jury award was excessive for the alleged dog bite. "Under the circumstances presented, we find that the awards of $400,000 for past pain and suffering and $200,000 for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS