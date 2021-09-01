Oppenheimer Hit With Class Claims Over Ponzi Scheme

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Oppenheimer & Co. was hit with a proposed class action Tuesday claiming that an alleged $110 million Ponzi scheme was orchestrated by one of the investment banking company's advisers and that Oppenheimer let that adviser quietly resign rather than alerting regulators. Named plaintiff 6694 Dawson Blvd LLC and the class it looks to represent said in the suit that they're victims of the purported scheme, which they said was operated by investment advisers in Oppenheimer's Atlanta office. The LLC said it invested in a fund called Horizon Private Equity III LLC, which Oppenheimer adviser John J. Woods marketed to his employer's...

