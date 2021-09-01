SEC Sues BitConnect, Founder Over 'Ponzi-Like' $2B Scheme

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission launched an enforcement action Wednesday against the defunct crypto marketplace BitConnect, its founder and the lead promoter of BitConnect's ill-fated $2 billion "lending program." The suit filed in New York federal court alleges that BitConnect and founder Satish Kumbhani violated securities laws by obtaining 325,000 bitcoins throughout 2017 from "lending program" investors who were falsely told their funds would be pooled and used to earn daily returns via the program's use of a "volatility software trading bot." In reality, BitConnect and Kumbhani were using investor funds for their own benefit and to pay off the...

