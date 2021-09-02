Albright Transfers Lyft Suit After 'Venue Manipulation' Order

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A federal judge in Texas who was recently told by the Federal Circuit that he allowed a patent licensing company to engage in "venue manipulation" has granted a request from Lyft Inc. to transfer its related dispute to the Northern District of California. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Alan Albright granted the ride-hailing company's motion to reconsider keeping the case in Texas and sent it to California. The same day Judge Albright granted Lyft's motion to transfer, Ikorongo Technology LLC filed a notice with the court that it willl be requesting a stay of all proceedings and intends...

