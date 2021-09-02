Travelers Owes Builder Defense In Job Site Injury Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Travelers Indemnity Co. of America must defend a construction company against a personal injury lawsuit brought by a contractor who was hurt after falling at a job site, a New York federal judge ruled, saying the contractor's employer faced liabilities for negligence. U.S. District Judge Denis R. Hurley ruled Wednesday that Travelers "unquestionably" had a duty to defend the New York-based Axis Construction Corp. in an underlying suit the contractor brought after slipping on masonite sheets that were supposed to be used for floor protection. Because the contractor's employer also was insured under Axis' policy with Travelers, any potential liabilities against...

