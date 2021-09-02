Calif.'s Complicated Transition On Solar Panel Disposal

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Solar energy is a high priority in California. California generates more solar energy than any other state, and California is the first state to require solar panels on most new homes. Last month, the California Energy Commission went even further and adopted the 2022 Energy Code, which will require solar panels on new commercial buildings and high-rise multifamily buildings. If approved in December, California will again be ahead of the rest of the country, and it will be the only state to require solar panels on virtually all new buildings. This is welcome news. However, with the ever growing number of...

