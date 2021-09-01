Ukrainian Co. Slams Moldova's Bid To Stay $58M Award Suit

Law360 (September 1, 2021, 9:15 PM EDT) -- A Ukrainian energy company urged a D.C. federal judge Wednesday not to pause a $58 million award enforcement suit it filed against Moldova, saying the country's stay request is just a "thinly disguised attempt" to avoid the inevitable judgment. LLC SPC Stileks — previously known as LLC Komstroy and LLC Energoalliance — hit back at Moldova's motion from last month seeking to stay the energy company's suit after it argued that the award will most likely get tossed after a legal adviser to Europe's highest court ruled that the underlying arbitration agreement is invalid. Advocate General Maciej Szpunar of the European...

