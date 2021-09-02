Universal Health Class Says 'Consensus' Favors Certification

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 6:56 PM EDT) -- Universal Health Services Inc. employees urged the Third Circuit not to decertify their 70,000-member class in an ERISA suit against the company, saying Universal's argument for breaking up the group was "procedural chicanery" used to rehash whether the class has standing to sue. In a brief filed Wednesday, the class pushed back against arguments made by Universal and the pro-business nonprofit Washington Legal Fund, which filed an amicus brief in early August in favor of Universal, seeking to reverse a district court's class certification grant. Universal and WLF have argued that the three lead plaintiffs cannot represent the entire class because workers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS