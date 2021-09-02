Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-NFLers In Plea Talks After Fraud Case Ends In Mistrial

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Two former NFL players accused of participating in a $3.9 million health care fraud scheme are in "active plea negotiations" after a hung jury led a Kentucky federal judge to declare a mistrial, court records show.

Wednesday's mistrial ruling followed more than two days of apparently contentious jury deliberations over criminal charges against former Washington Football Team running back Clinton Portis and ex-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tamarick Vanover. The two are among more than a dozen former players accused of seeking fraudulent reimbursements from a National Football League health plan for unneeded medical items.

In jury notes sent to U.S. District Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!