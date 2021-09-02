Ex-NFLers In Plea Talks After Fraud Case Ends In Mistrial

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- Two former NFL players accused of participating in a $3.9 million health care fraud scheme are in "active plea negotiations" after a hung jury led a Kentucky federal judge to declare a mistrial, court records show. Wednesday's mistrial ruling followed more than two days of apparently contentious jury deliberations over criminal charges against former Washington Football Team running back Clinton Portis and ex-Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tamarick Vanover. The two are among more than a dozen former players accused of seeking fraudulent reimbursements from a National Football League health plan for unneeded medical items. In jury notes sent to U.S. District Judge...

