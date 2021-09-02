ENRC Sues Author, Publisher For Libel Over 'Kleptopia' Book

Law360, London (September 2, 2021, 6:29 PM BST) -- Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. has sued HarperCollins and an author for libel over an exposé about bribery allegations surrounding the Kazakh mining company's acquisitions in Africa. The former FTSE 100 company launched High Court proceedings against the publisher on Aug. 27 over the 2020 book "Kleptopia" by Financial Times investigative journalist Tom Burgis. The book details the birth of kleptocracy and the links between dirty money and the U.K. The book centers on the rush of acquisitions ENRC made in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zimbabwe and elsewhere following its listing on the London Stock Exchange, and the Serious Fraud Office's...

