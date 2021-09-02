Chickasaw Want Arbitration Order Tossed In Rx Payback Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:18 PM EDT) -- The Chickasaw Nation has urged the Ninth Circuit to overturn an Arizona federal judge's ruling that an arbitrator should hear the tribe's claims against CVS Caremark over prescription drug reimbursement, saying the judge left key issues up to the arbitrator that federal courts must decide. In its opening brief Wednesday, the Chickasaw Nation said Judge Steven P. Logan of the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona wrongly found that the tribe had left it up to an arbitrator to decide whether a purported agreement between CVS and the tribe required its claims be resolved in arbitration rather than in court....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS