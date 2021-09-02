Cell Tower Co. Sues Ga. County Over Denied Permit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:26 PM EDT) -- Carrier tower builder Tillman Infrastructure is going after a Georgia county that it says illegally denied the company's request to build a cell tower for AT&T that would improve reception in the area. Houston County, Georgia, denied Tillman's bid for a special use permit to build a new communication tower along a local highway without providing a legally viable reason for doing so, the company told a Georgia federal court Wednesday. The county's decision "effectively prohibits the provision of personal wireless services in the vicinity of the proposed facility" since AT&T needs the tower in order to fill a gap in...

