Foreign Filmmaker Can't Land Visa With Cannes-Linked Honor

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge tossed a complaint by a Kosovar filmmaker who was denied an immigration visa she sought based on achievements in her field, including an honor from an event linked to the Cannes Film Festival, siding with immigration authorities' determination that she didn't demonstrate "extraordinary ability" in the arts. In a decision Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty said that the appeals unit of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services didn't act arbitrarily and capriciously when it concluded, among other things, that a certificate Mrika Krasniqi won wasn't a major international award that would back her qualifications for a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS