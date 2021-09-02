Lab Maker Says Ex-Exec Stole 10,000 Docs For New Employer

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Sterile laboratory maker AES Clean Technology Inc. has sued a former operations manager for allegedly stealing more than 10,000 confidential documents for his new employer, a direct rival that it has separately litigated against. The Pennsylvania company, which manufactures and installs specialty "clean rooms" for pharmaceutical and medical clients, claimed in a Northern District of Georgia suit on Wednesday that Georgia resident Derrick Jefferson misappropriated its confidential trade secrets. Jefferson, the former operations manager of AES' Atlanta-area manufacturing plant, is allegedly using the information to boost business for competitor CleanSpace Modular LLC, where he is the design director. AES said it...

