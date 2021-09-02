3rd Circ. Says Time Limit Doesn't Stop Securities Class Action

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Southeast Pennsylvania Transit Authority's amended stock-drop suit against a Pennsylvania bank wasn't time-barred because a federal court rule governing statutes of limitations also governs stricter statutes of repose, the Third Circuit ruled Thursday. The unanimous appellate panel said the "relation-back" doctrine of Rule of Civil Procedure 15(c) allowed SEPTA to file a third amended complaint against Orrstown Financial Services Inc. and several others because the amended complaint used new evidence that built on the claims and involved the same parties sued in the original complaint, which had been filed within the Securities and Exchange acts' statutes of repose. "Rule 15(c)...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS