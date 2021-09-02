Wash. Tribal Casinos Get DOI Go-Ahead For Sports Betting

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 8:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has taken the final regulatory step in approving revised gaming compacts in Washington state so that nine Native American tribes can pursue their goal of offering sports betting at tribal casinos on the opening week of the NFL season. Federal Register notices on Wednesday for the nine federally recognized tribes published the approval of amendments to their tribal-state compacts for Class III gaming, giving the go-ahead on sports wagering to the Cowlitz, Lummi, Puyallup, Snoqualmie, Spokane, Squaxin, Stillaguamish, Suquamish and Tulalip tribes. "Sports betting on the premises of tribal casinos is expected to launch fall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS