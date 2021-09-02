Washington Prime Bondholders Can't Halt Ch. 11 Plan Hearing

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- Mall landlord Washington Prime Group's Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing will go forward on Friday, after a Texas bankruptcy judge said a group of objecting bondholders had not provided evidence to back their request for a two-week delay in the case. At a virtual hearing on Thursday, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur said the bondholders had not provided any testimony to back their claim that they would be adversely affected by changes that Washington Prime had made to the plan last month and would need a continuance to give them time to respond. "I can't conclude that just by looking at...

