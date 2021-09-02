Calif. Jury Empaneled In Trial Of Ex-Theranos CEO Holmes

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:11 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge swore in 12 jurors Thursday — five women and seven men, along with five alternates — who will spend the next four months considering wire fraud and conspiracy charges in the criminal trial of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. Elizabeth Holmes, founder and CEO of Theranos, arrives at the federal courthouse in San Jose, California, on Tuesday for jury selection in her criminal trial. (AP Photo/Nic Coury) The jurors were selected out of hundreds of San Francisco Bay Area residents who reported for jury service and who were questioned by prosecutors, Holmes' counsel and U.S. District Judge Edward...

