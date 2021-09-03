Calif. Privacy Enforcement To Heat Up As Regulation Matures

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The California attorney general's willingness to work with companies to comply with the state's novel consumer privacy law was on full display in its first year of enforcement, but pressure is expected to ramp up as businesses lose their ability to cure deficiencies and consumers are given more power to flag violations. The AG's office in July pulled back the curtain on its enforcement activities under the California Consumer Privacy Act. Since it began policing the law on July 1, 2020, the office revealed, it has issued dozens of notices of noncompliance to online retailers, media outlets, marketing companies, data brokers and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS