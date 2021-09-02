ASCAP Agrees To Hand Artist's Royalties To IRS

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:07 PM EDT) -- The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers agreed to pay royalties earned by a Grammy-nominated artist to the Internal Revenue Service in response to levies for his unpaid taxes, the U.S. government told a New York federal court Thursday. The nonprofit performing rights organization, which collects royalty payments on behalf of artists, will remit royalties earned by Carvin Haggins until his unpaid federal tax liabilities are satisfied, according to a settlement filed with the federal court. According to a complaint filed concurrently by the government, ASCAP had failed to forfeit royalties he earned as required by the IRS levies....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS