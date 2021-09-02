Mass. Duo Cops To $1M Money Laundering Scheme

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:17 PM EDT) -- Two Massachusetts men pled guilty on Wednesday to their roles in a nearly $1 million scheme to launder stolen money through sham business accounts at TD Bank and Bank of America. In a press release, the U.S. Department of Justice said that Lindsley Georges and Dave Guillaume admitted to the use of phony bank checks to fraudulently withdraw more than $900,000 from customer accounts at Santander Bank and TD Bank from December 2017 to January 2018. According to the DOJ, Georges and Guillaume deposited the stolen funds into business accounts opened at TD Bank and Bank of America for fake businesses...

