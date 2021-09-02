Willkie Opens New LA Office With 3 Ex-Venable Partners

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 4:28 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP has opened an office in Los Angeles with the addition of three attorneys formerly with Venable LLP whose specialties range from entertainment and media transactions to estate planning and business litigation. Alan Epstein, Michele Mulrooney and Alex Weingarten have all joined Willkie as partners, according to the firm, which announced the new office on Wednesday. "Continuing to build out our West Coast presence has been a strategic focus of Willkie, and we are thrilled to welcome Alan, Michele and Alex to launch our Los Angeles office," Willkie Chairman Thomas Cerabino said in a statement. Cerabino pointed out...

