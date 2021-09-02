Talc Users Want To Bar J&J's 'Texas Two-Step' Ploy In NJ

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 7:20 PM EDT) -- Cancer patients alleging Johnson & Johnson talcum powder caused their illness have asked a New Jersey state court to bar the personal care products giant from employing a bankruptcy maneuver known in legal circles as the "Texas Two-Step" in order to shield its abundant assets from mounting product liability litigation. In a motion filed Wednesday, the patients are seeking a court order preventing J&J Global, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc. and affiliates from pursuing illegal asset shifting as part of its plan to create a spinoff company that would absorb its tort liabilities and then plunge the entity into bankruptcy....

