State Farm Wins COVID-19 Class Cert. Fight In 4th Circ.

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:54 PM EDT) -- The Fourth Circuit has permitted State Farm to appeal class certification of policyholders in Virginia who accuse the insurer of wrongfully denying coverage for their pandemic-related losses, sending the case back to district court and reversing its earlier decision to certify an opt-in class. The panel of Fourth Circuit judges took the district court to task for its "sua sponte" certification of an opt-in class of Virginia policyholders, meaning the court was acting on its own without a motion from one of the sides. The panel would not say in its Thursday order whether the class in the COVID-19 coverage case...

