Toss Of Gallery's Virus Policy Suit Looks Safe In 2nd Circ.

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel clearly sided Thursday with a federal judge who found that COVID-19-related shutdowns in New York City were not a "direct physical loss" to an art gallery sufficient to trigger coverage under common business interruption insurance policy language. During oral arguments, Circuit Judges John M. Walker Jr., Guido Calabresi and Raymond J. Lohier Jr. said they were inclined to agree with U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield, who last year tossed a suit by policyholder 10012 Holdings Inc., which operates the Guy Hepner gallery in Manhattan. Judge Schofield held that there was no coverage for "loss of the...

