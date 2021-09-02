Zillow, NAR Can't Nix Antitrust Suit Over Listing Changes

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:55 PM EDT) -- A Washington state federal judge on Thursday refused to toss antitrust claims over Zillow's creation of separate home listings that relegated a broker's offerings to a nondescript "other" tab, while only slightly paring back claims against the National Association of Realtors. U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Zilly kept intact all of tech-focused real estate company REX-Real Estate Exchange's antitrust claims against both Zillow and NAR. He also kept intact REX's false advertising claims against Zillow but tossed those allegations against NAR, while permitting the broker leave to amend the accusations. Among other things, Judge Zilly rejected assertions that REX can't actually trace its...

