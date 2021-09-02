Former Ga. DA Indicted For Handling Of Ahmaud Arbery Case

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A former district attorney in southern Georgia was indicted Thursday in relation to her handling of the death of Ahmaud Arbery, a young Black jogger gunned down by three white men in an alleged hate crime. Former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson violated a public officer's oath by showing favor and affection to one of Arbery's accused killers, Gregory McMichael, a retired policeman who had worked in her office for a decade, the indictment alleged. She also allegedly obstructed Glynn County police officers by directing them not to arrest McMichael's son, who is also accused of Arbery's murder. Johnson failed to treat...

