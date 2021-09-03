Enterprise Fails To Change Court's Mind On Willful OT Claims

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:13 PM EDT) -- Enterprise Holdings Inc. and a subsidiary must still face claims that they willfully misclassified a proposed class of assistant branch managers as overtime-exempt and thus face a longer statute of limitations, a Massachusetts federal court said, standing by a previous ruling. In an order Thursday, U.S. District Judge Mark L. Wolf denied a motion by the Enterprise Rent-A-Car parent company and its regional affiliate Enterprise Rent-A-Car Co. of Boston LLC for reconsideration of his decision denying a motion to dismiss. Enterprise had argued that the workers failed to show violations were willful. But to dismiss over whether Fair Labor Standards Act...

