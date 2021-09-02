Zurich American Must Face Hotelier's Virus Coverage Suit

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A Rhode Island federal judge ruled Thursday that Zurich American Insurance Co. can't escape a hotelier's coverage claims for COVID-19-related losses at the motion to dismiss stage, finding the case should move on to discovery. In a brief docket order, U.S. District Judge William E. Smith denied Zurich American's motion to dismiss Procaccianti Cos. Inc.'s lawsuit, saying the hotel operator has "adequately alleged plausible claims for relief." However, the judge added that the resolution of the issues raised in the case, including whether the presence of COVID-19 constitutes "direct physical loss of or damage" to property, might be appropriate on a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS