How PFAS Action Act Could Complicate Superfund Cleanups

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- On July 21, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the PFAS Action Act — the most comprehensive piece of federal legislation thus far to deal with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. PFAS are a group of man-made chemicals that have been manufactured since the 1940s. PFAS have been found in many common products, including firefighting foam, nonstick cookware, water-resistant clothing, cleaning products, paints and sealants, personal care products, and cosmetics. They are known as "forever chemicals," because they resist degradation and are highly persistent in the environment. If passed by the U.S. Senate, the PFAS Action Act will have sweeping implications for...

