$66.4M CannTrust Shareholder Deal Gets Initial OK

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:19 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has given preliminary approval to a CA$83 million ($66.4 million) settlement deal in a class action accusing cannabis company CannTrust Holdings Inc. of keeping shareholders in the dark about compliance issues with its facilities. U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken said in a Thursday order that the court would likely be able to approve eight proposed settlements as they relate to a consolidated investor class action as fair and reasonable under the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure. He scheduled a settlement hearing for Dec. 2. Judge Oetken also preliminarily certified a settlement class consisting of people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS