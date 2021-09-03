'Creative Lawyers' Can't Redo Ga. Car Insurance Formula

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge rejected class certification for a group of State Farm policyholders, saying "another generation of creative lawyers" had failed to show that a court-approved formula for determining how much value a car loses in auto insurance claims is commonly wrong. U.S. District Judge Clay D. Land on Thursday took issue with how attorneys representing a purported class proposed to rework how the value of damaged cars is assessed in an insurance claim. The method of case-by-case appraisals proposed by the attorneys would create a situation where individual issues would predominate over common ones, making classwide resolution impossible, Judge...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS