Justices Shelve Securities Discovery Case As Sides Near Deal

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 9:45 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court has suspended its plan to review the applicability of mandatory securities litigation discovery stays in state court, days after the parties in the attendant case said they were closing in on a settlement. The case, brought to the high court by Pivotal Software Inc. earlier this year, was removed from the justices' November argument calendar on Thursday, and its briefing schedule is being held in abeyance, with an instruction for the former cloud computing company and a proposed class of its investors to "provide further updates to the court concerning settlement proceedings." Pivotal, which merged with VMware...

