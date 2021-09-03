Court Pauses Challenge To NY Donor Disclosure Policy

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A federal court on Friday paused a suit aimed at killing New York's policy requiring tax-exempt charitable organizations to identify their donors after the state and a conservative advocacy group agreed to allow for time to amend the disputed policy. U.S. District Judge John G. Koeltl of New York's Southern District agreed to a joint request made Thursday by state Attorney General Letitia James' office and the nonprofit Liberty Justice Center to pause the group's challenge for up to four months. The stay is to give the office's charities bureau a chance to amend the challenged policy, according to a letter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS