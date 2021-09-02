'Turnback' Asylum Policy Defies 5th Amendment, Judge Says

Law360 (September 2, 2021, 11:44 PM EDT) -- An unwritten U.S. Department of Homeland Security "turnback policy" turning away asylum-seekers at the southern U.S. border violates the Fifth Amendment's due process clause, a California federal judge ruled Thursday, though the judge also held that the policy doesn't clash with the Immigration and Nationality Act. U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said Thursday that the government is required to inspect and process asylum-seekers when they show up at ports of entry. Turning away asylum-seekers from ports of entry — or "metering" — constitutes an unlawful exercise of the government's authority to inspect and refer asylum-seekers both on U.S. soil and outside...

