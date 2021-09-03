Kraft Heinz To Pay $62M To End SEC Accounting Fraud Probe

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 12:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Friday that the Kraft Heinz Co. will pay $62 million to resolve an investigation into years of alleged accounting improprieties and inflated earnings reports, while two former executives also settled claims with the agency. The Kraft Heinz Co. will pay over $62 million to resolve an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the agency said Friday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) The food giant neither admitted nor denied the agency's claims that from late 2015 through late 2018, Kraft engaged in a variety of accounting misconduct in order to improperly reduce its cost...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS