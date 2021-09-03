Curtiss-Wright Wants DLA Piper DQ'd In $30M Supply Fight

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 3:04 PM EDT) -- A Curtiss-Wright company has asked the Georgia State-wide Business Court to disqualify DLA Piper from representing Westinghouse in a $30 million dispute over the supply of reactor coolant pumps for electric and nuclear power plants in the Southeast. Curtiss-Wright Electro-Mechanical Corp. said in a disqualification motion on Thursday that it was represented in 2013 by a Swedish attorney, now working for DLA Piper, in a substantially similar dispute with Westinghouse Electric Co. LLC over the supply of reactor coolant pumps for nuclear power plants in China. That dispute is ongoing and subject to arbitration in Sweden, Curtiss-Wright said. Because the Swedish...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS