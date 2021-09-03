Washington Prime Gets OK For $911M Chapter 11 Plan

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 6:01 PM EDT) -- A Texas judge Friday approved Washington Prime Group's $911 million Chapter 11 plan after the mall landlord reached last-minute deals with parties objecting to alleged changes in the terms of the plan's equity swap and to the liability releases for its top executives. Soon after starting a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marvin Isgur paused it for about half an hour at Washington Prime's request to allow the settlements to be worked out in a final flurry of calls and emails. Washington Prime and dozens of affiliates filed for Chapter 11 protection on June 13, listing $3.9 billion in debt and...

