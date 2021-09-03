Interest Groups Back Big Tech Antitrust Bills In House

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 7:25 PM EDT) -- A contingent of public interest groups are urging leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives to advance a package of legislation aimed at reining in Big Tech companies through updates and changes to antitrust law, though free market advocates have been jeering many of the bills. A total of 58 public interest and consumer advocacy groups signed on to a letter Thursday asking House leaders to swiftly pass the package of six antitrust bills that the Judiciary Committee approved in late June after a marathon markup session. The proposals include legislation prohibiting large platform companies from acquiring competitive threats, preferencing their...

