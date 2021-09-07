Texas Justices To Review $6.4M Hospital Defamation Verdict

Law360 (September 7, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court will review a jury's $6.4 million award to a cardiothoracic surgeon who claimed that Memorial Hermann Health System officials defamed him in a whisper campaign after he moved his practice, in a case the hospital says could chill speech aimed at patient safety. The state's high court agreed Friday to review a First Court of Appeals ruling in August 2019 affirming the verdict in favor of Dr. Miguel A. Gomez III. Memorial Hermann argues that the ruling "sidestepped" relevant law and established a new burden for defendants who assert that their allegedly defamatory statements were actually made...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS