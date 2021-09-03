NJ Town Sues Law Firms Over Affordable Housing Scheme

Law360 (September 3, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Englewood Cliffs is suing four attorneys for malpractice in New Jersey state court, claiming they "deliberately excluded" the borough's mayor and several council members when representing the borough in affordable housing negotiations. The lawsuit, filed by the borough on Wednesday, names as defendants Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC attorney Thomas J. Trautner Jr., Albert Wunsch and Jeffrey R. Surenian of Jeffrey R. Surenian and Associates LLC, and Joseph Mariniello Jr. of Mariniello & Mariniello PC. It also names the attorneys' firms. The borough claims the four attorneys committed malpractice and breached the contract they entered into with the borough to negotiate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS